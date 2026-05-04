Phil Salt returns home for scans after sustaining finger injury, Jacob Bethell to extend his run

New Delhi:

In a major blow for defending IPL (Indian Premier League) champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the side’s star batter Phil Salt has returned to the UK for scans on his finger injury. This would mean that Jacob Bethell will be getting an extended run at the top of the order.

It is worth noting that while RCB has not publicly revealed the nature of Salt’s injury, a report by ESPNcricinfo revealed that Salt injured a finger on his left hand when they faced a defeat against Delhi Capitals on April 18.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Phil Salt has returned for scans and to spend time with his family. RCB remain hopeful that Salt will return in time to feature for the side in some games this season. It is also worth noting that RCB will be eligible to sign a replacement player in the ongoing season in the event that Salt’s injury is deemed season-ending.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to jump to the top

Speaking of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending champions sit in second place in the standings. With nine games played, the side has won six and lost the remaining three matches so far and has 12 points to its name. They are within touching distance of table toppers Punjab Kings.

The 2025 season's finalists sit at the very top of the standings with 13 points in nine matches. They have won six, lost two, and one of their matches produced no result due to rain playing the spoilsport.

Interestingly, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are slated to take on Lucknow Super Giants next. The two sides will meet at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the 50th game of the tournament on May 7, and considering LSG’s form, RCB has a golden chance to make their way to the top.

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