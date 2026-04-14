Who is Sakib Hussain? The 21-year-old who left Rajasthan Royals stunned on his debut?

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off an exceptional performance against Rajasthan Royals. The two sides met at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 13. The clash saw Hyderabad coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 216 runs in the first innings of the game.

Defending the target, SRH limited Rajasthan to a score of 159, and it was all thanks to the spells of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, who were making their debut and went on to take four wickets to dismantle Royals’ batting attack and handed them their first loss of the season.

With Praful Hinge grabbing the headlines in the very first over of the first innings, Sakib Hussain did not fall far behind. Bowling four overs, Hussain scored 24 runs and took four brilliant wickets to hand Royals their first loss of the season.

It is worth noting that the 21-year-old hails from Bihar; he became the 7th player in IPL history to take four or more wickets on his debut. His progress has been fast-tracked by the IPL scouts. He was roped in by SRH for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction.

He also made his T20 debut for Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy back in the 2022-23 season at the age of 17. Notably, he registered figures of 4/20 in his second game. He also picked up his first five-wicket haul in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, taking six wickets and conceding 41 against Arunachal Pradesh.

Sakib spoke up on his performance after the game

After propelling Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory, Sakin Hussain took centre stage and talked about his performance, revealing how everyone dreams of a debut like this.

“Thank you so much. Every player hopes for a debut like this, so it feels really good. I’m very happy. (when did he know he was going to play?) The bowling coach Varun bhai informed me a day before the game that I would be playing,” Hussain said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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