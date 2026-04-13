Praful Hinge achieves never-before-seen record on IPL debut after rocking RR in Hyderabad

New Delhi:

Praful Hinge created history on debut in the Indian Premier League as the Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster rocked the Rajasthan Royals batting lineup in the clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, April 13. Hinge took three wickets in the first over of RR's run chase of 217 to achieve a never-before-seen record.

Hinge removed swashbuckling Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a golden duck before getting Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the same over. With these dismissals, Hinge has become the first-ever player in the history of IPL to get three wickets in the first over of an innings.

Praful's first over magic turns heads

Hinge turned the heads with a dream first over. He dismissed Sooryavanshi for a golden duck on the second ball of the innings. He went on a hard length as Sooryavanshi top-edged an attempted pull to fall for a nought. Hinge doubled his strike when he got Jurel on the fourth ball, played on as the RR batter went angled bat on a ball that was just outside off. Jurel fell on a two-ball duck. The 24-year-old Vidarbha bowler then removed Pretorius for another two-ball duck when the South African youngster flicked one straight to deep backward square leg.

Hinge did not stop soon as he got RR skipper Riyan Parag in his second over to further jolt the RR side. Parag poked at a fuller ball that was shaping away from him to be caught at slips. In no time, RR were 9/5 after Sakibul Hussain dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Who is Praful Hinge?

Hinge is a right-arm fast bowler from Vidarbha who was picked up by SRH ahead of IPL 2026 for his base price of Rs 30 lakh following an impressive domestic season. The 24-year-old has been in excellent form, featuring in 10 first-class matches and claiming 27 wickets in 19 innings, including one four-wicket haul. He has also played six List A matches, picking up five wickets. Before IPL 2026, Hinge had appeared in just one T20 game.

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