Who is Praful Hinge, the SRH debutant who dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for golden duck and rocked RR?

New Delhi:

Praful Hinge had a dream IPL debut as the Sunrisers Hyderabad fast-bowler destroyed the Rajasthan Royals' top-order during the fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, April 13. Hinge created history as he became the first-ever player to take three wickets in the first over of an innings in IPL history.

The right-arm speedster was in sensational touch in the first over. He removed the wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a golden duck, before removing Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the same over.

Who is Praful Hinge?

Hinge is a right-arm fast bowler from Vidarbha. He was signed by SRH ahead of IPL 2026 for his base price of Rs 30 lakh after an impressive domestic season. The 24-year-old pacer has played 10 first-class matches and has been in insane form. He has taken 27 wickets in 19 innings with one four-wicket haul. He has played in six List A games, having taken five wickets. He has played in only one T20 before the IPL 2026, and that game was against Andhra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, where he took one wicket.

Praful’s sensational first over grabs attention

Praful Hinge made an immediate impact with a dream opening over. He struck on the second ball of the innings, dismissing Sooryavanshi for a golden duck as the batter top-edged a pull off a hard-length delivery. Hinge struck again two balls later, removing Jurel, who played on while attempting an angled shot to a ball just outside off, departing for a two-ball duck. The 24-year-old from Vidarbha continued his rampage by dismissing Pretorius for another two-ball duck, with the South African youngster flicking one straight to deep backward square leg.

Hinge wasn’t done yet, as he removed RR skipper Riyan Parag in his next over. Parag poked at a fuller delivery shaping away from him and was caught in the slips. In a dramatic collapse, the Rajasthan Royals were left reeling at 9/5, especially after Sakibul Hussain accounted for Yashasvi Jaiswal.

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