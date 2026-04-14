Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge enters elite list with exceptional showing against Rajasthan Royals

Hyderabad:

Rajasthan Royals were handed their first loss of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season. The side took on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, and the visitors were completely blown away by SRH’s performance in the game.

After posting a target of 217 runs on the board, Sunrisers Hyderabad put forth a brilliant performance with the ball, and Praful Hinge was at the forefront of the brilliance. Making his debut, the pacer took three wickets in his very first over and blew away RR’s batting attack.

He ended his spell by conceding 34 runs and taking four wickets in four overs. Doing so, Hinge went on to join the likes of Ashwani Kumar and Shadab Jakati in the list of India players with 4-fers in their maiden IPL spell.

It is worth noting that Sakib Hussain, who was making his debut, also took four wickets against Rajasthan Royals, leaving the side bamboozled and joining the list as well.

Ishan Kishan weighed in on his side’s performance

After the win, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Ishan Kishan took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance. He talked about how happy he is with the victory and reflected on how delighted he is to get what they wanted from the bowlers this time around.

"Definitely very happy with this win, adding on to 2 points in the board, so I just felt happy because what we were looking for from the bowlers to just come here, play freely, execute their plans and I think we did that today and credit goes to all the bowlers hopefully. (on giving the debutants a go tonight) No, I think you also have to look how hungry your young bowlers are, how motivated they feel and you know how much they are hungry to play these games and I think they were working out throughout the season,” Kishan said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: