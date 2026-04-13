Abhishek Sharma breaks Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson's unwanted record after golden duck in SRH-RR IPL clash

New Delhi:

Hard-hitting batter Abhishek Sharma's hot and cold form in 2026 continues as the Sunrisers Hyderabad star was dismissed for the golden duck during his team's clash against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday, April 13. Abhishek fell on the first ball of the clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium when he was caught out at deep third off Jofra Archer after SRH were sent in to bat.

The hard-hitting opener has been failing to put up consistent performances this year and has fallen for cheap scores pretty often. He blew hot and cold in the T20 World Cup 2026 and has seemingly carried his similar run in IPL 2026 now.

Meanwhile, Abhishek has shattered an all-time record of Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson with his recent duck. This was Abhishek's seventh duck in T20 cricket this year, which is now the most by an Indian in a single year. He jointly held the previous record with Rohit and Samson for six ducks.

Most ducks for an Indian in T20s in a year:

1 - Abhishek Sharma: 7 ducks in 2026

2 - Rohit Sharma: 6 ducks in 2018

3 - Sanju Samson: 6 ducks in 2024

4 - Gurkeerat Singh Mann in 2013

5 - Piyush Chawla: 4 ducks in 2009

RR opt to bowl

Coming to the match, RR captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bowl first. "We’ll be bowling first. A new wicket for us, first time it’s been used this season as well. So hopefully there’s a little bit of stickiness at the start," Parag said at the toss.

"We’ve chased down a lot of totals here. We fell short in 2024, so hopefully not the case this time. We’ve got two changes. Brijesh steps out, and Tushar Deshpande comes in. Hetty gets a rest, and Pretorius makes his debut. It’s been a journey. I was under (Sanju Samson) Bhaiya for the longest time, and then Sanga did really well in improving me with all the decisions and involved me in all the tactical and strategic meetings. Now I think I’ve taken the onus up. Had to make a lot of tough calls, but happy to be here," Parag added.

SRH make two changes

Meanwhile, SRH have also made two changes to the team that lost to Punjab Kings. "We’ve got two changes from the last game, Hinge coming in. I think I’ve been doing this for a long time. I was a leader in Under-19 India, I’ve been doing it for my state team, and I think it makes you more aware of the situation, more focused on the game," Kishan said at the toss.

"You look to do more for your team because it’s never about individual performance; it’s always about teamwork. So we have done it, and I think we’re doing it in a very good manner. I think obviously it makes a difference when you’re the captain of the team, and you’ve been doing well. It shows a lot of maturity that a player has a certain amount of growth in him now. So it did help me a bit in the last few years when I’ve been a leader of my side and done well for the team. It made me come back to the Indian side. So what else can you ask for?" he added.