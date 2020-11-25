When 'lost' Sachin Tendulkar was helped by an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai

Image Source : FACEBOOK/ SACHIN TENDULKAR Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, on Wednesday, shared a video recalling his experience of getting lost on Mumbai streets earlier this year. Tendulkar, back in January, was left clueless while driving to Kandivali, Mumbai when an autorickshaw driver came to his rescue.

In a video shared on his app 100MB, Tendulkar can be seen narrating his experience with Mangesh, the autorickshaw driver. Tendulkar, the only batsman to have 100 international centuries to his name, also pointed out how modern-day navigation apps seem of no use in such a situation.

“He asked us to follow his auto-rickshaw and went out of his way travelling a couple of kilometres just to show us the alternate route. I look back and really appreciate Mangesh’s kindness and timely help.

While technology has helped us navigate these tough times, the power of human connection and kindness is irreplaceable. Hope we get back to the normal days through our collective efforts soon!" wrote Tendulkar along with posting with clip.

I'm lost due to the one-way road and construction work going on everywhere, said Tendulkar at the start of the video. The 'Little Master' later mentioned how Mangesh asked him to follow the auto-rickshaw to the highway.

Later in the video, Tendulkar had a chat with Mangesh in Marathi when the latter revealed that his daughter is a fan of the legendary player. At the end, Mangesh also took a selfie with Tendulkar before they parted ways.