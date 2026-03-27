West Indies' Evin Lewis reverses international retirement, eyes red-ball comeback

New Delhi:

Veteran West Indies batter Evin Lewis came forward and announced that he would be reversing his international retirement. It is worth noting that the 34-year-old announced his retirement after being left out of the Windies’ T20 World Cup 2026 squad on January 27.

However, after having reversed his international retirement, Lewis has also made himself available for Trinidad for the Regional Four-Day Competition, which is the domestic first-class tournament in the West Indies.

If he manages to make a comeback, Lewis will play red-ball cricket after a hiatus of nine years. It is worth noting that Lewis has played a total of 22 first-class matches in his career, the last of which came in the 2016/17 season. In the 2015/16 season, he had scored 442 runs at 49.11, including his only first-class hundred – 104 against Jamaica.

Aiming for a comeback into the format, it could be interesting to see where the road leads for Lewis. Especially since he has reversed his retirement in the twilight of his career.

Rayad Emrit weighed in on the development

With Evin Lewis’ announcement coming forth, Trinidad coach Rayad Emrit came forward and revealed that Lewis has also made himself available for the national team and talked about how this makes the job of the selectors tough, branding it a good headache to have.

“Evin Lewis ... has made himself available to the national team. He’s another one that’s just a good sign for us, who has been getting runs. (Cephas) Cooper, one of the mainstays of our batters last year. It’s a good headache to have. It’s no secret that somebody is going to be left out. It’s going to be a tough call for the selectors but it’s a call that we have to make,” Emrit was quoted as saying by Wisden.

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