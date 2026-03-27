PSL 2026 introduces new rule, teams to submit two XIs at the toss for the new season

New Delhi:

The PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2026 is well underway. The marquee event kicked off on March 26, and the season opener saw Lahore Qalandars taking on Hyderabad Kingsmen. With the new season well underway, the PSL also adopted a new rule for the season.

It is worth noting that the tournament has introduced a new rule where the team captains will be walking out with two team sheets during the toss. This will give the player a chance to select their playing XI based on the way the toss fell. The rule came into effect with the season opener as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Marnus Labuschagne walked out with two team sheets for the opening game.

"Before the toss, each captain may submit two (2) different XI lineups in writing to the PSL Match Referee. Each lineup must include 11 players and a maximum of 4 substitute fielders (subject to Clause 1.2.5). After the toss, each captain must finalise one of the two submitted lineups by signing the selected team sheet. Once the final lineup has been nominated, no player listed in the selected playing eleven may be changed before the start of the match without the consent of the opposing captain,” Clause 1.2.1 in the "Nomination and Replacement of Players" section read.

Lahore Qalandars registered a comfortable win in the season opener

Speaking of the clash between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen locked horns at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The clash began with Qalandars coming in to bat first. Fakhar Zaman opened the innings by scoring 53 runs in 39 deliveries. Haseebullah Khan went unbeaten on a score of 40 as Qalandars posted a total of 199 in the first innings.

As for Kingsmen, the side was bundled out on a score of 130 as Qalandars registered a 69-run victory, getting off to a perfect start to the new PSL season.

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