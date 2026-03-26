Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin announces retirement: 'My journey ends here'

New Delhi:

Carolina Marin, one of badminton’s greatest players, has announced her retirement due to a persistent knee injury, ending a remarkable career that included an Olympic gold medal and three World Championship titles.

Marin won the gold medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics by defeating India's PV Sindhu in the final. She went on to win three World titles; however, the Spaniard has brought curtains down on her career. In a video shared on social media titled "My journey ends here," the former world No. 1 explained that ongoing injury issues led her to make the difficult decision, choosing long-term health over one final appearance on court.

Marin posts video on social media to announce retirement

In the video, Marin revealed that she is hanging up her boots and will not compete at the European Championships. "My journey in professional badminton has come to an end, and I will not be competing in the European Championships in Huelva," Marin said. "I wanted us to meet one last time on court, but I don’t want to risk my body. I’ve said this many times, and I stand by my decision."

Marin was also part of one of modern badminton’s most exciting rivalries with India’s P. V. Sindhu, facing off in several memorable matches over the years. She notably defeated Sindhu in the finals of both the Rio 2016 Olympics and the 2018 World Championships. The 32-year-old had been expected to play at next month’s European Championships in Huelva, Spain, which was meant to serve as her farewell event on home soil. “I wish I could have ended my career differently, but sometimes life doesn’t go the way we want, and we have to accept that,” she said.

Marin’s final competitive outing was Paris Games 2024

Marin retires with an outstanding record, including world titles in 2014, 2015, and 2018, seven European titles, and Olympic gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Her final competitive appearance came at the Paris 2024 Olympics, marking an inspiring comeback after recovering from two anterior cruciate ligament injuries in 2019 and 2021.

“In the end, I did retire on court in Paris in 2024—only we didn’t know it at the time,” she reflected. She also expressed gratitude to her supporters, saying, “Thank you for never letting me fall, for standing by me, and for supporting me in the toughest moments. Thank you for your unconditional love.”

Although she won’t compete in Huelva, Marin confirmed she will still attend the event. “In a way, I’ll retire in Huelva—not with a racquet in my hand, but by giving back all the energy to my hometown and experiencing an unforgettable week,” she said. “I leave feeling very proud of everything I’ve achieved in the sport—not just the titles, but the respect I’ve earned on and off the court."