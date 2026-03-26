Why are CSK facing RCB only once in IPL 2026 despite being in same group?

New Delhi:

The IPL 2026 league stage schedule is completely out as the BCCI made the announcement on Thursday, March 26. Earlier, the schedule for 20 matches was announced. However, now full league stage fixtures are out, with the playoffs schedule to be announced later.

There will be 70 league stage matches with teams divided into two virtual groups. Every team will be playing 14 matches before the playoffs kick in.

What are the IPL 2026 groups?

All the 10 teams have been divided into two groups of five each. Group 1 features Chennai Super Kings (5), Kolkata Knight Riders (3), Rajasthan Royals (1), Royal Challengers Bengaluru(1) and Punjab Kings are placed in Group A, while Group B has Mumbai Indians (5), Sunrisers Hyderabad (1), Gujarat Titans (1), Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group A Group B Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants

RCB and SRH will kick off the IPL 2026 season on March 28 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. There will be 12 double headers in total with 70 league stage matches set to be held. Meanwhile, several teams will meet each other once, and some will face each other twice. CSK and RCB will be playing against each other once, while the Super Kings will lock horns against the Mumbai Indians twice.

Why CSK will face RCB only once in IPL 2026?

CSK and RCB are in the same group but will face each other only once in the league stage. This is because teams in the same group will meet each other once, while they will lock horns against groups from the other teams twice.

Due to this, CSK will meet RCB only once, and the fixture will be held at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 5.

What is RCB’s full schedule? Check here

After their opener against SRH, RCB will host Chennai Super Kings on April 5 before being on the road for their next two matches. They will face the Rajasthan Royals on April 10 in Guwahati before moving to Mumbai for their clash against the Mumbai Indians on April 12.

They will then head home for their next three games - Lucknow Super Giants (April 15), Delhi Capitals (April 18) and Gujarat Titans (April 24). RCB will head to Delhi to face Delhi Capitals on April 27 before their fixture reverse fixtures against GT and LSG on April 30 and May 7 away from home.

RCB to play two home games in Raipur

RCB have chosen Raipur as their second home this season. The defending champions will be playing two home games in their second home with matches lined up against MI on May 10 and KKR on May 13. RCB will wrap up their league stage with away clashes against PBKS and SRH on May 17 and 22.