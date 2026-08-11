West Indies, two-time ODI world champions, set to play third consecutive qualifiers

New Delhi:

After Afghanistan became the 10th team to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2027, West Indies’ future is once again sealed, as the Caribbeans will have to feature in the qualifiers once again to guarantee a place in the tournament.

They are currently 10th in the ICC ODI rankings and will not be able to move into the automatic qualification positions by the September 30 cut-off. They do have two ODIs against India before that date, but even two victories would not be enough to change their position. Afghanistan have already secured their place in the top bracket following their win over Ireland in Belfast.

That group currently includes Afghanistan, Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and Bangladesh, while South Africa and Zimbabwe will enter as hosts. For West Indies, another qualifying campaign brings back memories of their failure to reach the 2023 World Cup through direct qualification. They had to compete in the Qualifier then but finished fifth in the Super Six stage and missed the tournament.

That absence marked the first time West Indies had failed to feature at an ODI World Cup. They subsequently also missed the 2025 Champions Trophy, having last played in that competition in 2013. The next opportunity will come in the Qualifier scheduled for February next year. The tournament will provide one direct route into the second round of the 2027 World Cup.

The qualification process

The winner of the Qualifier will advance directly to the second round, while the teams finishing second, third and fourth will enter the Super Series. The top side from that competition will also progress to the second round.

Notably, the Qualifier field will include Ireland and West Indies, who are the two lowest-ranked non-host Full Members at the September 30 cut-off. Four teams will come from World Cup League 2, while the remaining four places will be filled by teams emerging from the Qualifier Playoff.

That playoff will feature the bottom four sides from League 2 and four teams from the Challenge League. The top four will advance to the Qualifier. The Challenge League further has 12 teams split into two groups of six. Each group will play three round-robin tournaments during the cycle, with the top two teams from each group moving into the Qualifier Playoff.

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