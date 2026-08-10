Afghanistan earn direct entry into ODI World Cup 2027 after hard-fought win over Ireland

New Delhi:

Afghanistan have booked a direct place in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027 after a hard-fought win over Ireland in the third ODI at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, on Monday, August 10. The Rahmat Shah-led side huffed and puffed in their chase of 207 against the home side to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The victory sees them earn a direct spot in the next World Cup in Southern Africa, for which 10 teams will automatically qualify. Four others will make it to the tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Meanwhile, Ireland will have already missed out on direct qualification for the World Cup 2027 and will have to play in a 10-team qualifier that will be played in February and March next year.

Rashid Khan helps Afghanistan survive Ireland scare

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan helped the Afghans chase down a middling total in Belfast with his unbeaten knock of 37 to seal a three-wicket win. The visitors were in trouble after losing the set-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 71, even though they failed to stitch notable partnerships even when the opener was present at the crease.

When Gavin Hoey removed Gurbaz for 71 in the 29th over, Afghanistan went down 149/5 and needed 57 more runs to win. Darwish Rasooli fell soon in the 31st over as the visitors were pushed into more trouble. Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan stood in between and forged a mini 22-run stand for the seventh wicket, but Mark Adair brought Omarzai's downfall. Rashid was left to do the heavy lifting, and although he trusted No.9 Yamin Ahmadzai to take strike, the bowling all-rounder did the majority of the scoring.

The two batters played with caution as the scoring rate was never a problem, and only the loss of wickets could have made them lose the game. Ahmadzai scored only four runs from 24 balls as he hung in there and did not take risks. Rashid was content with singles as the visitors did not get a single boundary for over five overs until the all-rounder cut loose and smashed three fours in four overs to take the side home and into the World Cup 2027.

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