WATCH: Troy Johnson pulls off remarkable 'best ever' catch to send back Will Young in Super Smash

The 22nd match of the ongoing Super Smash, T20 tournament in New Zealand, between Wellington and Central Districts hogged the limelight on Saturday (January 13) for the way opener Will Young was dismissed. In the scorecard, it is shown Nick Kelly took the catch to send back Young but the real orchestrator of the dismissal was none other than Troy Johnson who put in a crazy effort to leave everyone in awe.

In the sixth of the Central Districts' innings who were chasing 148 runs, Young played an expansive drive straight down the ground and in the air and ball seemed to be falling in the no man's land. But the man fielding at the long-off or probably long on, Johnson swiftly kept running backwards and took a superb catch putting in a dive just near the boundary line.

However, the momentum was taking him outside the boundary. Realising the same in a split second, Johnson smartly got rid of the ball just before touching the boundary line for the catch to be completed by his teammate Nick Kelly. The effort was simply sensational given the fact that he had already done a lot to catch the ball but the presence of mind to throw it back to his teammate was just superb.

Watch the video here:

As for the match, Central Districts managed to win the game chasing down 148 runs in less than 17 overs. Jack Boyle scored a brilliant half-century while Doug Bracewell hit the ball like anything during his unbeaten 30 off just 11 balls to bring an early end to the match. Earlier in the game, Logan van Beek's unbeaten 41 off 24 balls had somehow propelled the Wellington side to a fighting total of 147 runs in their 20 overs. However, at the end of it, only Troy Johnson's effort was being talked about and he deserved all the accolades for the same.