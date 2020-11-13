Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara renew rivalry at golf course

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SACHINTENDULKAR On Thursday, Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture with Brian Lara where the duo could be seen at a golf club.

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are considered as two of the greatest batsmen of all time. Over the years, they redefined the art of batsmanship. Since their respective retirements, both the batsmen have shared a good relationship and often take part in each other's initiatives -- both on and off the field.

Tendulkar wrote, "Perfect day and perfect company! Our smile says it all!"

Sachin Tendulkar, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2013, has a fondness for golf and has often posted pictures from golf clubs on his official social media profiles.

Tendulkar also shared a video where he, along with Lara, take a shot at the golf course.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo was also seen in action in the Road Safety World Series, where Tendulkar represented the India Legends while Lara was the part of the West Indies Legends side.

Lara was a part of Star Sports' coverage for the recently-concluded 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.