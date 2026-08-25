India fallen behind in WTC final race, but can't be written off, says Rahul Dravid

New Delhi:

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid believes that the Shubman Gill-led side still has a slight chance to qualify for the World Test Championship final. However, he acknowledged the fact that there’s little margin for error during the remainder of the 2025-27 cycle. The side is currently fifth on the WTC points table and has eight more Tests to play. They need at least six wins from those matches to keep hopes of reaching the final alive.

Dravid, who is now co-owner of the Dublin Guardians in the European T20 Premier League, said that India might have fallen behind the race, but can’t be written off at the moment. “I'm hoping they do (qualify for WTC final). It'll be a great run if India can qualify for the WTC final from here,” Dravid said on JioHotstar.

“They've fallen behind a little bit, but the kind of quality that the Indian team has, you're not going to write them off at any stage. They started off well against Sri Lanka, so that's a good first step,” he added.

New Zealand series will be a challenge

Currently, India lead the two-Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0 and have established the upper hand in the second match after a strong batting display. The road ahead, however, includes a two-Test trip to New Zealand in October. Dravid identified the conditions there as a major test for an Indian squad containing several players with limited experience in the country.

“(Playing against) New Zealand away (is) always a challenge. (They are a) tough team, New Zealand, to play away from home. A lot of the young Indian boys have not played in those conditions, so that's going to be a big challenge,” he said.

India will then host Australia in a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series from January 2027. Dravid said the absence of several experienced former players could be significant, particularly in New Zealand.

“Hopefully, they can keep the guys fit and not have a lot of injuries over the next few months. We're missing the experience of Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma), Ajinkya Rahane and (Cheteshwar) Pujara, these kinds of guys who've probably been there the last time India went. So that will be an interesting series as well," Dravid added.

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