Another Sri Lanka cricketer reprimanded by ICC for breaching code of conduct in second Test vs India

Colombo:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reprimanded Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya for his actions after being dismissed during the ongoing World Test Championship match against India in Colombo. He was sanctioned for breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, concerning abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings during an international match.

The disciplinary ruling also adds one demerit point to his record. Since it was Jayasuriya’s first offence during a 24-month period, he hasn’t been handed a suspension.

Notably, the incident took place at the end of Monday’s play. After Jayasuriya was dismissed with the final delivery of the day in Sri Lanka’s first innings, he struck the boundary wedges with his bat while walking back towards the pavilion.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid took note of the incident and following this, match referee Andy Pycroft reprimanded the cricketer. Jayasuriya admitted the offence and accepted the sanction and for the same reason, no formal hearing was required.

Now with that, Jayasuriya became the third player involved in the Colombo Test to face ICC disciplinary action.

Who are the other two players?

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka seamer Asitha Fernando were penalised following an exchange during India’s first innings. The earlier incident occurred during the 17th over after Fernando dismissed Jaiswal. The two players exchanged words as Jaiswal approached Fernando. The Sri Lanka international then moved his head towards the India batter, who leaned forward in response, resulting in contact between their heads.

Sri Lanka trail by 287 runs until tea on Day 3

Sri Lanka are trailing by 287 runs until Day 3 of the second Test. The Dhananjaya-led side suffered three early blows, as they were reduced to 35/3 at one stage. Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis then tried to control the innings, stitching a partnership of 87 runs. Kamindu then departed for 32 runs, while Pasindu managed to keep the scoreboard ticking.

He eventually made 80 runs before Ravindra Jadeja got the better of him. After he departed, Sonal Dinushka took over the responsibility, scoring an unbeaten half-century. With that, Sri Lanka are 216/7 till Tea.

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