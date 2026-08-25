Morne Morkel shares major fitness update on Rishabh Pant after keeper-batter was out of action on Day 3

Colombo:

India bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed that Rishabh Pant is currently not fit to keep wickets. The 28-year-old didn’t participate on Day 3 of the second Test against Sri Lanka, as he was spotted badly hurt. Morkel confirmed that the batter’s shoulder is “badly bruised” as it’s not clear if he will play any part in the remaining two days of the Test. However, Morkel is hopeful, stating that the cricketer will be assessed overnight and a decision will be taken next morning.

Notably, Pant hurt himself on Day 1 of the Test, when a blow to his wrist forced him to retire hurt. He returned to the crease on the second day and made 63 from 89 deliveries. However, after India declared their first innings at 503/9, Pant was kept out of wicketkeeping duties as a precaution and has been out of action since.

“Rishabh Pant’s shoulder is badly bruised. He will be assessed overnight, we want his experience behind the stumps because he reads the game really well,” Morkel said at the post-day press conference.

Sri Lanka trail by 238 runs after Day 3

India’s bowlers were unable to complete the job against Sri Lanka on Day 3, with rain and bad light bringing play to an early close. The hosts reached 265/8, leaving them 38 runs short of avoiding the follow-on. Sonal Dinusha remained unbeaten on 85 after spending 201 minutes at the crease.

On the other hand, Morkel singled out Prasidh Krishna for praise after the pacer produced two effective spells during the day. He said the bowler had responded positively despite criticism and highlighted his preparation and desire to improve.

“Shows character of Prasidh Krishna… guy who had media and commentators on his back. As a team and management we knew about the potential, for him it was about silencing those voices. He lets go of thoughts, loves bowling, does homework and research. Massive student of the game. Has potential and talent to play all formats for a very long time,” Morkel said.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s resistance was built around Sooriyabandara’s 80 and partnerships involving the lower order. Dinusha added 57 with Keshara Nuwantha before sharing an unbeaten 35 with Lahiru Kumara. India’s immediate objective is to take the remaining wickets and enforce the follow-on.

“Test cricket is a grind. Tough conditions, hard conditions. The ball goes soft, it was a proper day of Test cricket. We always talk about bowling in partnerships and in pressure. Fun is to breakthrough and then how well you can start again. Follow-on will be India’s first target, we want to get those wickets quickly and be brave and put them in again,” Morkel said.

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