East Zone thrash North East Zone to seal spot in Duleep Trophy semis; who do they play next?

Bengaluru:

East Zone booked their place in the Duleep Trophy semi-finals with an innings-and-210-run victory over North East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru. The result was set up by two substantial batting performances before East Zone’s bowlers took control. Shahbaz Ahmed produced a career-best 167, while Sudip Kumar Gharami contributed 146 as East Zone posted 467 runs in the first innings.

They had a rough start, though. The Ishan Kishan-led side was reduced to 138/5 at one stage before Gharami and Shahbaz contributed heavily with the bat and changed the fortune. North East Zone, on the other hand, could not match that output and were dismissed for 111 in their first innings. Medium-pacer Abhijit Sarkar dominated with the ball, finishing with 5 for 20.

Anukul Roy claims five in second innings

They were made to follow on, but it brought little relief for North East. Arpit Bhatewara, who had been their leading scorer in the first innings, fell to Mukesh Kumar early on Day 3 morning. Mohammed Shami then created problems but couldn’t pick up a wicket. Under overcast skies, the India seamer repeatedly found movement away from the bat, putting the North East batters under pressure and creating opportunities for East Zone spinners.

Shahbaz the second wicket when he removed Joseph Lalthankhuma. Captain Rongsen Jonathan was subsequently caught behind by Ishan Kishan, while Kangabam Priyojit was dismissed by Anukul Roy after Virat Singh took the catch. Notably, Anukul, who had taken only one wicket in the opening innings, proved far more effective in the second. He consistently attacked the stumps from around the wicket, mixing his arm ball with changes of pace to restrict the batters.

Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also contributed with two wickets in one over. His left-arm orthodox spin first forced Kishan Lyngdoh into a miscue towards the cover region. He then found the outside edge of Imliwati Lemtur, with Kishan completing the catch behind the stumps.

Akash Chaudhary and Pheiroijam Jotin extended the innings by adding 39 for the ninth wicket before Anukul ended the resistance. He dismissed Chaudhary before dismissing Jotin through a leg-side stumping completed by Kishan.

With that, East completed the win shortly after lunch and sealed a spot in the semi-final. They will now face defending champions Central Zone. The match is scheduled to begin on August 30.

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