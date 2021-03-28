Watch: Mohammad Asif calls Waqar Younis a cheat

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/ARY NEWS Speaking in an interview on a Pakistani television channel, Mohammad Asif (right) said Waqar Younis to cheat in order to reverse swing the old ball during his playing days.

In a scathing attack, former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Asif accused Pak legend and current Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis of cheating with the ball to reverse swing when it was old.

Speaking in an interview on a Pakistani television channel, Asif said: “He (Waqar Younis) used to cheat with the ball to do reverse swing. He didn’t know how to bowl with the new ball in most of his career. He learned a bit about bowling a new ball in the twilight phase of his career.”

Asif further criticised Waqar for failing to create a quality pace bowler for Pakistan despite being a master of reverse swing.

Asif said: “You know him (Waqar) as a master of reverse swing but he never developed a single bowler who could bowl a perfect reverse swing. These people are in coaching for the last 20 years but they never produced quality bowlers. They lack consistency in making combinations. We have quantity, not quality bowlers.”