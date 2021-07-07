Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Watch: Birthday boy Devdutt Padikkal's special message for MS Dhoni during Team India celebrations

Opener Devdutt Padikkal, who is on his maiden international tour (in Sri Lanka), left a special message for former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who shares a birthday with him on July 7.

Padikkal, who turned 21 on Wednesday, had a heartwarming message for Dhoni during the cake-cutting ceremony with fellow Team India members.

The official Twitter account of the BCCI shared the video. Watch:

Padikkal says, "Before I cut the cake I would like to wish Mahi bhai on behalf of the entire team. He has been an inspiration for all of us. To share a birthday with him is a great feeling. Happy birthday to you!"

MS Dhoni turned 40 on Wednesday. The former Indian captain, who had retired from international cricket in August last year, is the first -- and only captain -- to lift three ICC trophies (T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy), as well as the ICC Test Mace.

The Indian limited-overs team, meanwhile, will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Sri Lanka in the island nation. In the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side, while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy.

Rahul Dravid is the coach of the team.

The first ODI of the three-match series will be played on July 13.