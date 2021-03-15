Watch: Bees attack halts play briefly during West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

The third and final ODI match of the series was played between Sri Lanka and West Indies was halted briefly over strange scenes that is seldom witnessed on a cricket field. At one point in the match, all the players were seen lying down with their heads down in the field; forcing the match to stop and its video is becoming increasingly viral in social media.
Actually, the last match of the three-match ODI series was also being played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. In which West Indies decided to bowl first after winning the toss.
What seemed to be a normal cricket match turned 'beezarre' in the 38th over of the innings, when Anderson Phillip of the Windies came to bowl. After the first ball, a swarm of bees suddenly hit the ground. To avoid this, all the players, including the umpire, lay in the ground by stopping the live match in the middle. In this way, the match was stopped for a while and then the game started again. The video of this incident is now becoming increasingly viral on social media.