IPL 2020: KXIP let us back in game, RCB skipper Virat Kohli after last-minute drama in loss

Kings XI Punjab earned a big eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore after weeks of endurance as the side slumped to six defeats on the row. However, the victory didn't come without some last-minute jitters as with 2 runs needed the side gave away four dot balls including the wicket of a 50-up Chris Gayle to put themselves in all sorts of problem.

It wasn't before Nicholas Pooran's last ball six that KXIP ensured they ended their IPL 2020 woes, at least for the time being.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Virat Kohli admitted that KXIP should have finished off the game earlier and almost played the game into their hands by taking it to the last over.

"It was quite surprising, because it went down to the wire. A bit of pressure can confuse you, it was a good performance by Kings XI in the end," the skipper said.

When asked what was his pep talk to Yuzvendra for the last over with two runs to defend, Kohli said he gave no instructions untill the last ball when they decided to ball wide to NIcholas Pooran and didn't expect him to come down to hit it straight.

."There was no conversation between Yuzi (Chahal) and me to be honest. Things became interesting to be honest. They kind of let us come back in the game, because I think it should have ended by the 18th over. We only discussed during the last ball when he wanted to bowl as wide as possible but it didn't turn out that way with him coming out to hit it straight," Kohli said.

