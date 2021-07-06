India tour of England | Skipper Virat Kohli sweats it out in gym ahead of Test series: Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIRAT KOHLI India skipper Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli works a lot on his fitness and is arguably among the fittest athletes going around. Despite the bio-bubble fatigue and extended travels, the 32-year-old hasn't shown any signs of sluggishness or a drop in his on-field energy and vigour.

While the Indian contingent is on a two-week break after the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, Kohli is not compromising on his fitness levels. Kohli on Tuesday shared a video on his social media accounts where he can be seen sweating it out in a dimly lit gym.

After suffering an eight-wicket defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the Indian unit will shift its focus to the five-Test series against hosts England, starting from August 4 in Nottingham.

Following their 20-day break, the Indian cricketers are set to re-assemble in London on July 14 and proceed to Durham for a two-week training cum first-class game against Select County XI.

Players from the visiting camp are reportedly going to receive their second jab of Covishield in batches on July 7 and 9.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in England, the BCCI will look to wrap up the full vaccination of Indian players. Once the players assemble in London, they are expected to be tested again and then allowed to enter the bio-bubble.

Earlier in the day, three unnamed England players and four support staff members have tested positive for the virus, 48 hours after the conclusion of their ODI series against Sri Lanka.

England were forced to pick a rejigged squad -- led by Ben Stokes and comprising as many as nine uncapped players -- for their upcoming One-day International series against Pakistan.