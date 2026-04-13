Virat Kohli injury update: RCB skipper Rajat Patidar opens up on star batter's recovery

Mumbai:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in a high-scoring encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, during the match, the team was worried about their star batter Virat Kohli walking off the field during the second innings. But RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has come up with an update on Kohli's injury now, stating that he is fine now.

"I don't know, but I feel he's okay right now," Patidar said during the post-match presentation ceremony. According to commentator Simon Doull, Kohli sustained an ankle injury. Even while batting, he was seen getting treatment on his left leg during the 10th over of RCB's innings. He was batting on 35 off 25 deliveries at that stage and finished with 50 off 38 balls before getting out to Hardik Pandya in the 15th over.

Kohli didn't field much as he had walked off during the powerplay, but was seen in the dugout, even as RCB completed an 18-run win over the Mumbai Indians, successfully defending 240 runs. RCB would be hoping that their former captain regains full fitness in time before their next game against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday (April 15).

RCB jump to 3rd place with third win in four matches

RCB registered their third win of the season and jumped to third place in the IPL 2026 points table. They are only behind Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, the only two unbeaten sides this season so far. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar was delighted with the team's progress and lauded the players for putting in all the hard work.

"Feel amazing.I think, whenever we come here in Mumbai, especially at this ground, the atmosphere, the fans, and playing along with them and playing in the full-packed stadium - that's a different feeling. (fearless nature of their batting) It was, I would say it's a more clarity about every individual, I would say (on the strong batting).

"And the way Virat bhai and Salt started the innings, I think that kept us in the driving seat. Then a good cameo by me and Tim (David), I think that was a pure team effort, I would say. (have you worked playing against the pacers?) To be honest, people used to say that I love playing spin, but if someone asks me, I would say I love playing fast bowling. And playing fast bowlers on this track, I think it's a very good track to play fast bowling. So I think I love (facing) fast bowling," Patidar said.

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