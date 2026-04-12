Salt, Patidar and Krunal plot MI's downfall as RCB register thumping win at Wankhede

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a stellar win over the Mumbai Indians in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Sunday, April 11. The defending champions produced a brilliant all-round performance and registered an 18-run win at the Wankhede Stadium.

Salt, Patidar toy with MI's bowling attack

RCB put up a stellar show with the bat first. Phil Salt tore apart the MI bowling attack with his all guns blazing approach. With Virat Kohli doing the anchoring work, Salt took the attack to the MI bowlers. RCB made 71 runs in the first six overs as Salt completed his fifty in the eighth over off 25 balls.

He took a special liking to the spinners as he hit Mitchell Santner for three sixes and a four in one over and then three fours and a six off Mayank Markande in another one. When Salt was dismissed, Rajat Patidar carried on from where he left. The RCB skipper made 53 from 20 balls and was batting in top gear from the first ball itself. Meanwhile, Kohli anchored the innings.

David takes RCB to record total

Kohli made 50 from 38 balls as he carried the innings from the start to the 15th over when he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya. Tim David joined the party when these three left to power the finish. The Australian big hitter pounced on the opportunity and made 34 from 16 deliveries to power RCB to a pretty strong total.

The 240/3 is the highest team score at the Wankhede in the history of the Indian cash-rich league. The previous record also belonged to RCB, who had made 235/1 against MI in 2015.

RCB bowlers back the batters with strong show

The RCB bowlers backed their batters well. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers and a standout performer. The wily spinner took 1/26 in his four overs while most of the other bowlers went for near 10 an over. His pacy bouncers and slow variations outfoxed the MI batters. He plotted Surya's dismissal as he went slow and fuller on one. Surya slog swept it only to find deep backward square leg.

Rohit, Kohli injury concerns

Meanwhile, there were injury concerns for talismans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Sharma walked off the field in the sixth over of the chase after feeling something in his hamstring. He called in the physio for treatment but walked off. Meanwhile, Kohli also had an injury scare as he was not on the field during the second innings. Commentator Simon Doull, on air, stated that Kohli is out due to an ankle issue.

Coming back to the match, Rohit retired hurt. MI then lost Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma to Suyash Sharma in the eighth over. Suryakumar and Hardik looked to bring the team out of trouble but to no benefit as SKY was dismissed by Krunal, and then Hardik was dismissed off Jacob Duffy, caught at deep backward point. Naman Dhir followed soon, hitting one straight to Rajat Patidar at covers.

Sherfane Rutherford came in with some late fireworks, and Mitchell Santner did some work, but MI were way too short in the end.

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