Concern for RCB and MI as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma walk off during Wankhede clash, check what happened

New Delhi:

RCB, MI and Indian wore an anxious look when their stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma walked off the field at different points of the cash between MI and RCB at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 12.

Rohit went off the field in the sixth over of the 241-run chase after struggling from a suspected quad or a hamstring issue. He received some treatment from the physio on his right hamstring and decided to walk off retired hurt at the start of the sixth over of Rasikh Salam.

Rohit went back on 19 from 13 balls. He hit a six and a couple of fours in his short stay as MI were asked to chase a daunting target of 241.

Meanwhile, there were also concerns for RCB as their talisman Kohli left a little earlier. Commentator Simon Doull described his absence as an 'ankle injury'. However, it could not be confirmed when Kohli picked up the ankle issue.

More to follow...