Hardik Pandya urges Mumbai Indians' think tank to reflect after third straight loss in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians’ subpar form in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 continued. Led by Hardik Pandya, the five-time champions kicked off their IPL 2026 campaign with a win, but they seem to have lost their mojo as they have now lost three straight matches.

With four games played, Mumbai Indians have won one game and have lost three and sit in eighth place in the standings with just two points to their name. After the most recent loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, MI skipper Hardik Pandya came forward and talked about how they need to rethink their strategies.

“We really need to reflect, really need to see what best we can do and how we can get that momentum and that click which we require. We have a couple of days off from here and we will play again. (bat second the way to go here?) To be very honest, now a lot of things needs to be rethink. Definitely, it’s not working. Couple of games we have won the toss, but maybe we need to see what other options we have as a batting group or bowling group,” Hardik Pandya said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Mumbai Indians to take on Punjab Kings next

With a string of losses behind them, Mumbai Indians will next take on Punjab Kings. The two sides are slated to meet in the 24th game of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 26. It is worth noting that Punjab Kings have been in excellent form of late.

The finalists of the 2025 edition, Punjab Kings, sit in second place in the standings with three wins in four matches, with one game producing no result as rain played spoilsport. It could be interesting to see how Mumbai Indians fare against the in-form Punjab Kings.

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