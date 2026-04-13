Royal Challengers Bengaluru equal Chennai Super Kings in elite list with stellar victory over Mumbai Indians

Mumbai:

The 20th clash of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Mumbai Indians. The two sides met at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12, and the game went RCB’s way as they put in an excellent showing with the bat and the ball.

Coming in to bat first, RCB posted a total of 240 runs in the first innings. Defending the target, the visitors limited Mumbai Indians to a score of 222, winning the game by 18 runs and getting back to winning ways.

With the win against MI secured, Royal Challengers Bengaluru went on to join Chennai Super Kings and became the side with the joint-most wins when defending a 200+ target in the IPL.

It is worth noting that both RCB and CSK have 23 wins in the IPL each while defending a 200+ target, with MI and SRH in second place with 18 wins and RR and KKR in third with 15 victories.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar reflects on the win

After the victory, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar took centre stage and gave his take on his side’s performance. He talked about the atmosphere at the Wankhede Stadium and his fearless approach while batting as well.

"Feel amazing.I think, whenever we come here in Mumbai, especially at this ground, the atmosphere, the fans, and playing along with them and playing in the full-packed stadium - that's a different feeling. (fearless nature of their batting) It was, I would say it's a more clarity about the every individual, I would say (on the strong batting). And the way Virat bhai and Salt started the innings, I think that kept us in the driving seat,” Rajat Patidar said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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