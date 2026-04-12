Virat Kohli achieves history against Mumbai Indians, becomes first to create major record

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli etched his name into the history books during his team's IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 12. Kohli created a historical record as RCB were sent in to bat first by MI skipper Hardik Pandya in Mumbai.

During the clash, Kohli became the first ever batter to score 1000 runs against MI in T20 cricket. Coming into the clash, the RCB talisman was on 980 runs against the five-time champions and needed just 20 to get to the mark. Kohli got there quickly in the fourth over with a couple of runs off Jasprit Bumrah off the final ball. He was already the leading run-scorer against MI in T20s with KL Rahul being a close second, having made 977 runs in 21 innings.

Most runs against MI in T20s:

1 - Virat Kohli: 1030 runs in 36 innings

2 - KL Rahul: 977 runs in 21 innings

3 - Shikhar Dhawan: 901 runs in 28 innings

4 - Ajinkya Rahane: 888 runs in 29 innings

5 - Suresh Raina: 850 runs in 36 innings

Kohli gets to his fifty against MI

Meanwhile, Kohli got to fifty off 37 balls as he anchored the innings while Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar tore apart the MI bowling. This was his seventh fifty-plus score against MI, which is the joint second-most in IPL.

Most 50+ scores vs MI in IPL:

9 - KL Rahul

7 - Suresh Raina

7 - David Warner

7 - Virat Kohli*

MI opt to bowl against RCB

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against the RCB. "We’re going to bowl first. Looks like a good track. We played the first game on the other pitch, this looks similar. It’s always good to bat second here. I think it’s a big game. Just want to come out and play our best cricket, do the things we’ve spoken about in the meetings, and just enjoy the sport. We requested good wickets and we’ve been getting them. As long as you land the ball right as a bowler and play the right shots as a batter, you’re in the game. Over the years at Wankhede, chasing has worked for a lot of teams. Being our home ground, dew comes in later as well. So it’s good to know what you’re chasing; you can plan your innings accordingly. Mayank Markande and Mitchell Santner come in for Chahar and Ghazanfar," Hardik said at the toss.