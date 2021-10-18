Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli imitates Shikhar Dhawan's batting style; posts video on his Twitter profile

Team India captain Virat Kohli on Monday posted a video imitating the batting stance of left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan on his official Twitter profile. Kohli and Dhawan have been teammates since their early playing days in Delhi's state team.

Dhawan has shared the Indian dressing room with Kohli for the entirety of his international career so far.

Kohli hilariously mimicked Dhawan's mannerism in the video before failing to suppress a laugh himself. "Shikhi, how's this one @SDhawan25?" wrote Kohli.

Dhawan is not part of the 15-member squad which will represent India in the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. Incidentally, he had captained India in the side's last limited-overs assignment in Sri Lanka, where India played three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Kohli, meanwhile, announced early in September that he would step down from his captaincy role in T20Is after the upcoming World Cup.

India's campaign in the global tournament begins on October 24 when the side takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. Before the encounter, India will take part in two warm-up games against England (October 18) and New Zealand (October 20).