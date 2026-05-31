Virat Kohli hails Royal Challengers Bengaluru's quality after historic second IPL triumph

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 ends with Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripting history and clinching their second straight IPL title. The side took on Gujarat Titans in the summit clash of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31st.

The game saw GT coming in to bat first and the side posting a total of 155 runs in the first innings. The total was chased comfortably by RCB, as Virat Kohli led the charge and amassed 75* runs in 42 deliveries, propelling his side towards history.

After clinching his second title in two years, Kohli took centre stage and talked about how the entire RCB side is brimming with talent and how the side is full of match-winners who can take the game away from the opposition on their own.

“We have had to wait for so long and just to have a group of players where you feel that you do not need to be the one to step up every time and there are guys behind you, around you, who can win games of cricket for you. We have so many MOTM awards spread throughout. You look at world-class bowling like Hazlewood, Duffy, Bhuvi, Krunal Pandya, you can bank on him as good as ever,” Kohli said after the game.

“I feel so happy to play in a group where we have balance and strength, and we are an all-around strong team and that is why we have the confidence that we have right now,” he added.

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GT left heartbroken in front of Kohli’s class

Gujarat Titans were outclassed by RCB’s bowling attack in the first innings of the game, and Virat Kohli took the game away from the 2022 champions through sheer class and an exceptional innings.

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