IPL 2020: Virat Kohli put his dancing shoes on ahead of 200th IPL game for RCB

Virat Kohli has been a great servant to the game of cricket with his energetic persona on and off the field. And of late, a new and relaxed side of the RCB skipper has emerged after the news of him becoming a father soon with her beau Anushka Sharma emerged. Even his team-mates, including RCB wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel, felt that they never saw the skipper smiling so much before.

And ahead of his 200th IPL game, all for single franchise IPL, the skipper showed how happy a person he is when he was seen dancing to the beat during the pre-match training session against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on Thursday.

Talking about his 200th game for IPL in Sharjah on Thursday, Kohli admitted that playing so many games for RCB means a lot to him.

"RCB means a lot, not many understand that emotion. 200 games for them is unbelievale, I wouldn't have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they've kept me and I have stayed on. When the team wins you look good as a captain," said Kohli after winning the toss against KXIP.

Much to the delight and surprise of the fans, Kohli could been seen dancing graciously to a Bollywood number at the training session and the videos quickly went viral online.

Fans were quick to take video of his move and share it online.

