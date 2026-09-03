Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue with international cricket after ODI WC? Former cricketer opines

The Indian team is gearing up for the ODI World Cup 2027; the marquee tournament will be held in South Africa, and the biggest teams in world cricket will look to put in their best performance in the tournament in hopes of getting their hands on the prestigious title.

With the Indian team preparing for the tournament, the one question that would be on every fan’s mind would be the inclusion of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two star batters are in the twilight of their careers, and having announced their retirement from T20I and Test cricket, many have suspected that their ODI retirement is nearing as well.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer came forward and talked about what the future holds for Rohit-Kohli and what it could look like for them after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup.

“I would also like to know what exactly the discussion about Rohit Sharma will be about because, in my opinion, Rohit Sharma should play the World Cup. And if Rohit Sharma is playing, his focus will be on that World Cup. I’m sure that after the World Cup, he himself will retire. Whether it is Rohit or Virat, in my opinion, I don’t think they will look beyond the 2027 World Cup. The next World Cup after that is four years away, so I don’t think they will be looking that far ahead,” Jaffer said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Rohit-Virat expected to feature against West Indies next

It is interesting to note that the Indian team’s next ODI assignment will be against the West Indies. The two sides will take on each other across three ODI matches and will follow it up with five T20Is. Both Virat and Rohit will be expected to feature for India in the ODI series.

The teams will take on each other in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh on September 27, 30, and October 3. With the two sides gearing up for the series, it could be interesting to see who comes out on top after the three-game affair.

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