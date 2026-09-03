VVS Laxman set to be India's head coach at Asian Games 2026, slated to play first game on September 28

The Asian Games is all set to kick off on September 24, and among the multitude of sports at the event, cricket will be one that will be heavily followed and discussed. The cricketing event at the Asian Games will begin on September 24; ahead of the event, it is clear that Team India will be considered the biggest favourites to go all the way..

According to a report from PTI, former India cricketer VVS Laxman will be India’s head coach at the Asian Games. Notably, the Indian team will have the 2nd biggest support staff behind athletics at the Asian Games.

Apart from VVS Laxman, Sunil Joshi, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Subhadeep Ghosh will be part of the support staff. Additionally, Maroof Fajandar will act as the team leader of the support staff at the Asian Games.

India gain direct qualification to quarter-finals

It is interesting to note that the Indian team has gained direct qualification to the quarter-finals of the Asian Games. The team will be playing the 2nd quarter-final of the tournament, which will be their first match of the event. The first quarter-final of the event will be played by Pakistan. The opponents of the respective teams are yet to be decided.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will be participating in the event. Apart from India, the likes of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh gained direct qualification to the quarter-finals.

The biggest reason for Laxman’s takeover as the interim head coach is that the Indian team’s multi-format series against the West Indies clashed with the Asian Games. Two different sides will be playing at the same time; while a squad will be competing at the Asian Games, a different squad will compete against the West Indies.

Shreyas Iyer will lead India at the Asian Games with the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and many more stars included for the upcoming Asian Games.

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

With inputs from PTI

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