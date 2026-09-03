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Former South Africa cricketer weighs in Rohit Sharma's importance for India ahead of ODI WC 2027

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Published: ,Updated:

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes came forward and opened up on the importance of experience in a squad, and how veteran batter Rohit Sharma should make it in India's squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Image Source : PTI

The stage is set for the ODI World Cup 2027; the marquee tournament will be held in Africa next year, and the Indian team is widely regarded as one of the biggest favourites. Ahead of the tournament, many will also question whether or not the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be in the mix for India. 

Two of the most experienced players on the side – there is no doubt that both Rohit and Kohli are in the twilight of their careers and have retired from Test and T20I cricket – the duo’s ODI retirement is nearing as well. 

Speaking on the same, former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes took centre stage and talked about how Rohit should be included in India’s squad for the World Cup and how his experience could help the Men in Blue. 

"You've got to remember that having experience at a World Cup is another factor that we don't factor in. We look at the talent of the players, the ability that they've got and their performances. Maybe they've had a great knock and had a good season. But when it comes down to pressure moments, a World Cup is very much high pressure,” Jonty Rhodes told JioHotstar. 

Rhodes reflected on Shubman Gill’s captaincy as well

Furthermore, Jonty Rhodes also opened up on the captaincy skills of Shubman Gill. It is expected that Gill will be India’s captain at the ODI World Cup 2027, and he talked about how keeping the seniors in mind has been a good way for Gill to start, heaping praise on the star batter for his captaincy skills. 

Having the likes of Rohit and Virat in your setup, and Shubman has been pretty consistent in his energy levels, the way that he conducts himself as a captain, and prior to that, as a player, it's all very consistent. As long as he's not trying to be anybody else, which is impossible, because when you're under pressure, you always revert back to who you really are. He's gotten to that stride very quickly,” Rhodes said. 

Also Read:

Rohit Sharma 'unhappy' amid selector's retirement directive ahead of ODI World Cup 2027 | Report

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