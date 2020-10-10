IPL 2020: Anushka Sharma’s gesture towards Virat Kohli catches Twitter’s attention

Image Source : TWITTER Anushka Sharma blows flying kiss to husband Virat Kohli after the RCB skipper scored 90 against CSK in Dubai on Saturday.

A brilliant unbeaten 90 by captain Virat Kohli powered Royal Challenger Bangalore to a competitive 169 for 4 after a slowish start against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Kohli, who walked in at the fall of Aaron Finch in the third over, led from the front with a majestic 52-ball knock that was the finest blend of skill and peak fitness.

His innings had four fours and as many sixes but in searing Dubai humidity ran four doubles in the final over, a testament to the hours put in physical training. A moment of Kohli impersonating his dear friend AB de Villiers also caught everyone’s attention.

However off the field, it was actor Anuskha Sharma, whose presence in the Dubai stadium stands didn’t go unnoticed, who won fans heart with her reaction to her husband’s innings.

Anushka was clicked cheering and claping and even blowing flying kisses towards Kohli after the cricketer was walking back to the dugout after completing his knock.

Interestingly, Kohli too did not forget to show his love by gesturing towards Anushka after getting to his fifty.

Congratulations Anushka Sharma. You take all the credits today. ❤️ Virat Kohli played well today only because of you.



Yes if he can fail because of her, he can succeed because of her too. Logics.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/9DS262ft7p — Karthi (@The_Hitwicket) October 10, 2020

