Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates all-time record for India in Youth Tests, smashes explosive century Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his explosive batting for India U19 in the ongoing Australia tour. In the first Youth Test against Australia, he created an all-time record for India, going past his own captain, Ayush Mhatre.

Brisbane:

India U19 and Australia U19 have locked horns in the first Youth Test of the two-match series at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. The visitors, like they did in the ODI series, are dominating the proceedings in the longest format as well, thanks to Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has played an explosive knock in the first innings. In the process, he also broke his captain Ayush Mhatre's all-time record for India.

Suryavanshi needed only three sixes to go past Mhatre's record of hitting the most sixes for India in Youth Tests and he didn't take much time to do so. The left-hander opened the innings with Mhatre on the second morning of the ongoing Test match and smashed a brilliant century off just 78 deliveries with seven fours and seven sixes to his name.

With seven maximums so far, Suryavanshi took his tally of sixes in Youth Tests to 14, the most for India ever. The earlier record was on Mhatre's name, with nine sixes, and he couldn't add a maximum to his tally, getting out for just 21 runs off 15 balls early in the first session.

Having smashed runs at will, Suryavanshi has a great chance to convert this into a big knock now, as India U19 will also look to take a huge lead in the first innings.

India skittle Australia for 243 runs

On the opening day of the first Youth Test, India bowlers displayed great control to skittle the home team to just 243 runs. Steven Hogan was the best batter for Australia, scoring 92 runs off 246 balls with eight fours but he didn't get much support from any of the other batters. Deepesh Devendran was the star for the visitors, accounting for a five-wicket haul while conceding only 45 runs in 16.2 overs. Kishan Kumar also assisted him well with a three-wicket haul.

