VID vs ROI live telecast: When and where to watch Irani Cup live on TV and streaming in India? The prestigious Irani Cup is all set to be played from today between Vidarbha and the Rest of India. Vidarbha were the Ranji Trophy champions last season, and they will face the team of the best players across the country. Here are telecast and streaming details of the match:

Nagpur:

The prestigious Irani Cup is set to be played from today between the Ranji Trophy champions from last season, Vidarbha, and the Rest of India, the team made out of the best players in the domestic circuit in the country. The match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Akshay Wadkar will lead Vidarbha, just like he did last season, and will be hoping that his team steps up to prove themselves as the best in the country. They have players like Yash Rathod and Danish Malewar who have done well at various levels in domestic cricket already. Rathod, meanwhile, impressed many with his batting in the Duleep Trophy this season.

Meanwhile, the Rest of India squad will be led by Rajat Patidar whose credentials as captain are growing fast, having won the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) earlier this year. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ishan Kishan, Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep among others make the team look extremely strong.

When and where to watch Irani Cup live on TV and streaming?

The Irani Cup clash between Vidarbha and Rest of India will get underway at 9:30 AM IST. The play will go on until at least 4:30 PM and can be extended till 5 PM IST.

The Irani Cup will be telecast live on Star Sports and the live streaming of the clash will be available on JioHotstar for free in India.

Squads

Vidarbha Squad: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Parth Rekhade, Danish Malewar, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Aditya Thakare, Aman Mokhade, Yash Kadam, Praful Hinge, Shivam Deshmukh

Rest of India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yash Dhull, Rajat Patidar(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tanush Kotian, Saransh Jain, Manav Suthar, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Aryan Juyal, Gurnoor Brar, Shaik Rasheed

