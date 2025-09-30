‘Must be kept separate’: Shahid Afridi asks Mohsin Naqvi to resign from either PCB or politics Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi recently came forward and asked for the resignation of PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, opining that he should focus on either PCB or in politics, instead of balancing both.

New Delhi:

The Asia Cup 2025 has been a tournament full of controversies; the competition ended with Team India registering a comfortable victory against Pakistan in the final. However, adding to the bitter buildup to the tournament, the aftermath of the final was marred by controversies as well.

Team India refused to take the trophy from PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi’s hands. The same saw Naqvi flee the scene and take the trophy with him, not handing it to the Men in Blue at all. The same was heavily discussed at the ACC meeting in Dubai on September 30 as well, where the BCCI’s (Board of Control for Cricket in India) representatives asked for the trophy.

With the ongoing fiasco, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi took centre stage and probed Mohsin Naqvi to resign from either his position in the PCB or his role in politics. He opined that both roles require full focus, and it is not ideal for Naqvi to be balancing them.

“My request or advice to Naqvi Saheb is that these are two very important posts, and they are big jobs that need time, PCB is totally different from the Interior Ministry, so it must be kept separate. It would be a big decision and should be taken as soon as possible. Pakistan cricket needs special attention and time… Naqvi cannot rely totally on advisers,” Afridi told Telecom Asia Sport.

Afridi backed for the appointment of competent advisors

Furthermore, the former cricketer went on to state that Naqvi himself has admitted to not knowing much about cricket, and he should be appointing people who do have knowledge for a better outcome.

“These advisers are taking him nowhere and he himself says that he doesn’t know much about cricket. He needs to appoint good and competent advisers who know about the game," Afridi added, referring to the politician’s statement earlier this year,” he added.

