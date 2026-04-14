Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expected to make India debut, set to be named in squad for Ireland tour

New Delhi:

There have been several performances that stood out for the fans in the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. However, very few have had as much of an impact on the fans as 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The star batter has been representing Rajasthan Royals and has been sensational with the bat, being amongst the highest run-getters in the tournament.

With two half-centuries in his first five games of the competition, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is well on his way to making his debut for the Indian senior team. According to a report by the Indian Express, it is worth noting that the Indian team is expected to tour Ireland.

The series is scheduled for June 2026, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could become the youngest player to ever make his senior India debut, breaking the long-standing record of Sachin Tendulkar.

“He is in contention for the Ireland tour, and the selectors have shortlisted his name along with those of many other players,” a source in the know was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Sooryavanshi has been in brilliant form in the IPL 2026

Speaking of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batter has been the driving force for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026. The side went on to win their first four games of the season before recording a loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fifth game.

With 200 runs in five innings, Vaibhav sits in third place in the orange cap race and has been one of the top contenders so far. He will hope to put in some more good showings for Royals as the tournament progresses in hopes of finalising his place in the Indian team for the upcoming white-ball series against Ireland.

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