'Women can't be made to wait': PM Modi's appeal for reservation bill in letter to Nari Shakti

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a heartfelt letter to women across the country, on the importance of women’s reservation in legislative bodies and urging faster action on a long-pending reform.

In his message, he wrote, “Women across India are appreciating the initiative to ensure reservation for women in legislative bodies. Here is my letter to India’s Nari Shakti, reiterating our commitment to implement what has been pending for decades…”

The letter comes just ahead of a crucial Parliament session, where the government is hoping to push forward the constitutional amendment linked to the women’s reservation law. Beginning his letter on April 14, PM Modi paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

He described Ambedkar as a guiding force in nation-building and said India continues to be inspired by his commitment to constitutional values. “Today, 14 April, is a day that holds immense significance in India’s history… I pay tribute to him and recall his commitment to constitutional values which continues to guide our journey,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Women’s role in India's growth

In his letter, the Prime Minister shed light that women are already shaping India’s progress in multiple fields, startups, science, education, arts, sports, and grassroots entrepreneurship. He pointed to the rise of women-led startups, achievements of women athletes, and the success of self-help groups and “Lakhpati Didis” as proof of India’s changing social and economic landscape.

He said this growing contribution naturally strengthens the case for greater political representation.

‘Participation in law-making non-negotiable’

The Prime Minister strongly argued that women’s participation in legislatures is essential for India’s future development. He wrote, “It is imperative that we do whatever is possible… for that, the active participation of women is absolutely non-negotiable.”

He also recalled earlier efforts dating back to the time of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, noting that the idea of women’s reservation has had broad political support for decades but remained incomplete.

Call for timely passage of women’s reservation bill

PM Modi urged all political parties to support the upcoming constitutional amendment, stressing that delays would be unfair to women. “The daughters of India cannot be asked to wait endlessly for what is rightfully theirs. When the voice of women becomes stronger in our legislatures, the voice of democracy itself becomes stronger,” he said.

He also appealed directly to citizens, asking them to encourage their MPs ahead of the crucial Parliament session.

‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047

Linking the reform to India’s long-term vision, the Prime Minister said that as the country moves toward 100 years of independence in 2047, women’s equal participation in decision-making will be key to building a developed nation.

He expressed confidence that the upcoming bill would mark a historic step toward strengthening democracy and ensuring fairness in representation.