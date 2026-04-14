Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag weighs in on first IPL 2026 loss, has eyes set upon KKR clash

Hyderabad:

Rajasthan Royals’ unbeaten run in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 finally came to an end. After winning their first four games of the season, Royals lost their fifth game of the season. The inaugural champions took on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 13.

The clash began with SRH coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 216 runs in the first innings and limited Rajasthan Royals to 159 in the second innings as SRH won the game by 57 runs.

After the loss, RR skipper Riyan Parag came forward and talked about his side’s performance. He talked about how they are looking at the game like a blip and are completely focused on their upcoming game.

"Not a lot of time to feel the emotions, to be honest. We lost back-to-back wickets, credit to the way they bowled. Probably a few miscalculations from us, but we will just take this as a blip and not think about it too much,” Riyan Parag said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Parag opened up on his decisions

Furthermore, Parag explained the decision to bat second in the game and heaped praise on the likes of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, who took four wickets each to help Sunrisers Hyderabad win the game against Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

(on the pitch) “It was pretty good actually. I felt bowling second might have been better, probably because we lost wickets. It was a little sticky with the new ball with the shine on. After the shine was gone, I felt, it slowed down a bit and we could have bowled second, but then that's again hindsight and we could have batted way better. (on the two debutant seamers) Absolutely, I think I've not seen them a lot domestically, but I think I played Sakib once when I played against Bihar versus Assam. But they bowled beautifully,” he added.

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