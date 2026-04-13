Praful Hinge, Sakib's magic and Kishan's blitz powers SRH as RR's unbeaten run in IPL 2026 ends

New Delhi:

Debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain announced themselves as Sunrisers Hyderabad mauled the unbeaten Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, April 13. Hinge and Sakib bagged eight wickets each as SRH bowled the Royals out for 159 in their defence of 216. This ended RR's unbeaten run in IPL 2026 as they suffered a loss after winning four in a row.

When SRH went back into the dressing room with 216/6 on the board after 20 overs, many thought the target would not be enough for a hard-hitting batting line-up of RR. However, it proved to be way too much as Hinge rocked the celebrated top-order of the Royals. He took three wickets in the first over, removing the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (golden duck), Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (both two-ball ducks). The chase was effectively killed in the first over itself. Sakib joined the party soon, as he then took four of the remaining seven wickets to fall, with Hinge taking another and Eshan Malinga taking two as SRH secured a big win and ended RR's unbeaten run.

Praful dismantles RR's top-order

Hinge turned the heads with a dream first over. He dismissed Sooryavanshi for a golden duck on the second ball of the innings. He went on a hard length as Sooryavanshi top-edged an attempted pull to fall for a nought. Hinge doubled his strike when he got Jurel on the fourth ball, played on as the RR batter went angled bat on a ball that was just outside off. Jurel fell on a two-ball duck. The 24-year-old Vidarbha bowler then removed Pretorius for another two-ball duck when the South African youngster flicked one straight to deep backward square leg.

Hinge did not stop soon as he got RR skipper Riyan Parag in his second over to further jolt the RR side. Parag poked at a fuller ball that was shaping away from him to be caught at slips. In no time, RR were 9/5 after Sakibul Hussain dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Sakib joins party, takes four wickets

While Hinge set things up in the first over, another debutant, Sakib, joined the party and took four wickets. He removed Jaiswal first in the second over, bouncing him out to deep backward point before returning to strike in the latter overs. The 21-year-old Bihar fast bowler cleaned Donovan Ferreira on a slower one that stayed low in the 15th over. He sent back Jofra Archer, caught out at short third after the batter tried reverse-lapping one. He got Ravi Bishnoi on the next ball, caught by Ishan Kishan at covers.

Ishan Kishan sets things with the bat

Earlier, Ishan Kishan had set things up for SRH with the bat. Kishan scored an astonishing 91 from 44 balls with six sixes and eight fours to power his side to a strong total. Heinrich Klaasen also contributed well for 40 from 26 deliveries, while Nitish Kumar Reddy (28 from 13) and Salil Arora (24 from 13) powered the finish.

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