'Goodbye my love': Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai pens emotional note after singer's death

New Delhi:

Asha Bhosle died on April 12 in Mumbai. Ahead 92, she had not been keeping well for the past few months. On April 11, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle took to social media to announce that her grandmother was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She had requested their family's privacy.

The legendary singer's last rites were carried out at Shivaji Park crematorium on April 13. Several celebs and politicians arrived to pay their tributes. Zanai was seen breaking down in several clips. She has now taken to her Instagram story to reveal that the moments at her grandmother's funeral were rather emotional for her.

Zanai Bhosle pens note after Asha Bhosle's death

Zanai shared an emotional note after Asha Bhosle’s death, reflecting on the overwhelming love and respect shown to the legendary singer. Sharing a picture, she wrote, “So overwhelmed with emotions, I'll write something when I can, but I have to say that there were so many people who have respected her and honoured her today and beyond it all shown her so much love.”

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart. She deserved every bit of it. I realise that she lives on in every one of us in our hearts forever and she has seen it all from above,” she added. In a separate Instagram story, she posted a photo with Asha Tai. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZANAI BHOSLE)Zanai Bhosle posts for Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle was cremated on April 13

The veteran singer was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Monday. Her last rites were held at Shivaji Park Crematorium and performed by her son, Anand Bhosle. Several videos from the funeral surfaced on social media, capturing emotional moments, including clips of Zanai breaking down.

Before her passing, Zanai had also shared an update on Asha Bhosle’s health, urging privacy after reports of her hospitalisation emerged.

At that time, she wrote, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

Asha Bhosle's passing leaves behind a legacy that can never be matched.