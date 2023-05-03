Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after GT vs DC game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ishant Sharma bowled a sensational last over vs GT

Delhi Capitals stunningly defended 131 runs in the game against table toppers Gujarat Titans in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It was a shocking defeat for the Titans as they fell five runs short despite being so proficient in run-chases in their short history in the cash-rich league. A win for DC has not allowed GT to run away at the top of the points table. While they still stay at the top of the table, the Titans no more have an extra cushion of points. They have 12 points to their name after nine matches with only three losses.

Delhi Capitals didn't benefit after the win either but they stay alive in the tournament with six points from nine matches. As many as five teams - Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings - are at 10 points and the top four spots is up for grabs now for all the sides. CSK face LSG while MI lock horns against PBKS on a double-header day in IPL and all four teams will know that a win will strengthen their place in the top four.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 8 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.532 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.800 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.639 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.329 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.030 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.447 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 8 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.502 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 9 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.147 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.577 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 9 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.768 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap?

With Shubman Gill scoring only six runs, there is no change in the top five list of the most run-scorers of IPL 2023. While RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is at the top with 466 runs to his name, his partner Virat Kohli is placed fourth with 364 runs. Devon Conway and his CSK opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad are at third and fifth position respectively. RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stormed into top five wih consistent performances. He scored a stunning ton against MI and has now amassed 428 runs to climb to the second place.

Who has Purple Cap?

Mohammed Shami of Gujarat Titans returned with magical figures of 4/11 in his four overs against DC to climb to the top of the list of most wicket-takers list in IPL 2023. He has 17 wickets to his credit and has better average and economy than Tushar Deshpande who also has 17 scalps. Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan and Arshdeep Singh have accounted for 15 wickets each.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 468 runs (9 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 428 Runs (8 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 414 Runs (9 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 364 runs (9 matches) Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK - 354 runs (9 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Shami of GT - 17 wickets (9 matches) Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 17 wickets (9 matches) Mohammed Siraj of RCB - 15 wickets (9 matches) Arshdeep Singh of PBKS - 15 wickets (9 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 14 wickets (8 matches)

