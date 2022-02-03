Thursday, February 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. U19 World Cup 2022: Good experience but bubble was a problem, says Cooper Connolly

U19 World Cup 2022: Good experience but bubble was a problem, says Cooper Connolly

Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed's knocks with the bat were supported by a spirited bowling performance as India defeated Australia by 96 runs.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Antigua Published on: February 03, 2022 9:16 IST
File photo of Australia U19 skipper Cooper Connolly.
Image Source : ICCCRICKET.COM

File photo of Australia U19 skipper Cooper Connolly.

Australia skipper Cooper Connolly felt dejected after his side got defeated by India in the semi-final clash of the ongoing U19 World Cup here at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed's knocks with the bat were supported by a spirited bowling performance as India defeated Australia by 96 runs.

Related Stories

"Going into the last ten, we thought we were in a good position, but they scored 100 and thus 290 was a bridge too far. The experience was good but the only problem was the bubble. The way we played spin was good and we just got better with every session," said Connolly after the game.

India will now lock horns against England in the final of the tournament on Saturday. Shaik Rasheed and Yash Dhull put on the second biggest partnership of the tournament, adding 204 runs for the third wicket after a shaky start for the Men in Blue.

Australia never got going in their reply to 290 as leading wicket-taker Vicky Ostwal took three for 42 with Australia eventually bowled out for 194.

They will now face Afghanistan in the 3rd/4th place play-off on Friday before the grand finale between England and India on Saturday.

(Reported by ANI)

Write a comment

Budget 2022
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News