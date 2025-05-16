Tom Moody reflects on MS Dhoni's future after IPL 2025 Former Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody recently came forward and talked about MS Dhoni's future with the rumours of retirement surrounding him in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 is rapidly approaching its latter stages. The midway suspension of the competition saw the proceedings get delayed, but the marquee event is all set to restart from May 17, and the first game after the suspension will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.

With the season approaching its final stages, the discussion over Chennai Super Kings’ skipper MS Dhoni has started once more. With many opining that this could be Dhoni’s final year with the franchise, former Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody took centre stage and expressed his opinion over the same.

"Every team is a mirror of their leaders, and he is such a significant leader, and has been for so long. We all have a fire inside of us, and at times we need to recognise when that is starting to flicker, and if not, go out. I just don't know whether what I am seeing is correct, but certainly my observation is that the spark is not there that I have seen in previous years," Tom Moody said on ESPN Cricinfo.

It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings have had a horrid season in the IPL 2025 so far. With 12 matches played, the five-time champions have won three and lost the remaining nine matches.

Recently, Dhoni was asked about his timeline as well, if he was thinking about retirement after the end of the IPL 2025. "A lot of them don't know when it is going to be my last time (smiles), so they want to come and see me play. There is no escaping the fact (that I am in the last phase of my career). After this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can take this pressure. Nothing to decide now but the love and affection I have seen is excellent," MS Dhoni said during the post-match presentation after the clash against KKR.