Tom Latham ruled out of 2nd Zimbabwe Test too, World No 1 T20 bowler set to make his debut in Bulawayo New Zealand will continue to be without a few of their key players for the second and final Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, starting on Thursday, August 7. New Zealand are 1-0 ahead and will be keen to sweep the series.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

New Zealand will miss their regular skipper, Tom Latham, for the second Test as well after he failed to pass the fitness test on the eve of the series finale against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Latham suffered a left shoulder injury during the Vitality Blast and wasn't able to recover in time for the Test series opener against Zimbabwe last week and now will miss the second game as well. "It’s hugely disappointing to lose Tom again," New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said.

“He’s been working hard and had been tracking well towards the second Test, but unfortunately, today he couldn't pass his fitness tests. He’s extremely gutted he won’t be able to take the park and we’re really feeling for him," Walter added. All-rounder Mitchell Santner will continue to lead the side in Latham's absence after making his debut as Test match captain in the opening clash.

Santner also confirmed that 31-year-old pacer and World No.1 bowler in T20Is, Jacob Duffy, will make his Test debut in Bulawayo after waiting in the wings for the longest time, replacing William O'Rourke, who was ruled out of the second Test due to a back injury.

"Confirmed, Duffy coming in for WOR (Will O'Rourke)," Santner said in a Black Caps video. "Unfortunate for WOR, obviously, with a sore back but we kind of need him for the home summer. So, a bit of precautionary thing and hopefully, he can rest up at home. But gives, Jacob Duffy an opportunity. He's been so good, especially in the white-ball stuff for us, especially in the last couple of years. He's been in the hatches and waiting and he's getting his opportunity, which is outstanding.

"He's a great team man. He has been around the group for a long time. Like I said, he has been waiting for a little while. So, to get this opportunity, we're thrilled for him, obviously at the expense of someone getting injured-but he's been bowling well for a long time. So, I think he'll make an adjustment pretty quickly to Test cricket," Santner added.

New Zealand are likely to make as many as three changes, with Duffy being one. The Black Caps will also be without Nathan Smith, who was ruled out due to an abdominal strain, while Michael Bracewell left for the Hundred.

New Zealand's likely playing XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Zak Foulkes/Matthew Fisher