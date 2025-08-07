Happy Birthday Deepak Chahar: Know his net worth, IPL salary and career achievements With veteran India pacer Deepak Chahar celebrating his 33rd birthday, let us have a look at the pacer's career achievements, and his reported net worth after his established career in the IPL, and some stints with the Indian team as well.

New Delhi:

One of the most handy Indian pacers, Deepak Chahar, celebrates his 33rd birthday on August 7, 2025. Over the years, the veteran pacer has made quite the mark on Indian cricket, especially in the IPL (Indian Premier League). A career that could have been filled to the brim with international trophies and several accolades, Chahar was unable to realise his full potential, despite doing quite well to his credit.

He has played a total of 38 matches for the Indian team across ODIs and T20Is and has taken 47 wickets to his name as well. However, it has been the IPL where Chahar has played some of his best cricket. Having represented multiple sides in the marquee event, Chahar’s most recent outing in the IPL came with five-time champions Mumbai Indians in 2025.

MI picked up Chahar for a whopping Rs 9.25 crore in the IPL mega auction. Playing a total of 14 matches for MI in 2025, Chahar finished the campaign with 11 wickets to his name.

IPL earnings and net worth

As per reports, Deepak Chahar’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 66 crores; this includes his earnings from the domestic circuit and the IPL. It is worth noting that the 33-year-old is not in the list of players in the BCCI annual contracts.

After a successful season with MI, the five-time champions are expected to retain Chahar for Rs 9.25 crore ahead of the new season as well.

Chahar’s IPL performance

One of the most experienced players in the IPL, Deepak Chahar, made his IPL debut in 2016. In the 9 years, he has played a total of 95 games in the tournament, where he has taken 88 wickets to his name, maintaining an economy of 8.13 as well.

Furthermore, the veteran is quite handy with the bat in hand as well. With 117 runs to his name in the 95 matches, with an average of 14.62 runs to his name too.

Disclaimer: Net worth figures are estimates based on publicly available information. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of these numbers.

